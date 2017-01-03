close
Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar react to SP leader Abu Azmi’s chauvinist remarks

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 17:19
Mumbai: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Farhan Akhtar reacted strongly to the controversial chauvanist remarks made by Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, who blamed skimpily clad women for inciting men to molest them.

Varun, who believes that women have the right to wear what they want, took to Twitter to oppose Azmi’s views.

He tweeted:

Even Farhan Akhtar, who is founder of an initiative titled Men Against Rape and Discrimination (MARD) expressed his disapproval over such discrimination.

He tweeted:

For the uninitiated, Azmi on Tuesday, said women who were allegedly molested during New Year revelry in Bengaluru had invited “attraction” by going out alone in skimpy dresses late in the night.

First Published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 16:01

