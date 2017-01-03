Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar react to SP leader Abu Azmi’s chauvinist remarks

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Farhan Akhtar reacted strongly to the controversial chauvanist remarks made by Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, who blamed skimpily clad women for inciting men to molest them.

Varun, who believes that women have the right to wear what they want, took to Twitter to oppose Azmi’s views.

He tweeted:

Argggh how this angers me.Sir punish the criminals not the victims. Women can wear what they want it's their choice. https://t.co/HSpRjlRq8A — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) 3 January 2017

Even Farhan Akhtar, who is founder of an initiative titled Men Against Rape and Discrimination (MARD) expressed his disapproval over such discrimination.

He tweeted:

Women should not dress like westerners b'coz men dressed like westerners are molesters, says the man in the shirt.#oxy(deprived)morons — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) 3 January 2017

For the uninitiated, Azmi on Tuesday, said women who were allegedly molested during New Year revelry in Bengaluru had invited “attraction” by going out alone in skimpy dresses late in the night.