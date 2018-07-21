हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan got into a 'muscle flexing contest' with WWE monster Braun Strowman. Guess who won?

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is a huge fan of wrestling, recently met WWE superstar Braun Strowman, who is also known as the 'Monster Among Men'.

Varun Dhawan got into a 'muscle flexing contest' with WWE monster Braun Strowman. Guess who won?
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is a huge fan of wrestling, recently met WWE superstar Braun Strowman, who is also known as the 'Monster Among Men'.

Sharing the image on Twitter, Varun wrote, "With the monster @BraunStrowman. We got into a flexing contesting I guess you know who won. Great guy and very deserving of all the hype thank you @WWE for setting it up #Mumbai #india. When Bollywood meets wwe."

Braun Strowman is currently in Mumbai for a three-day promotional tour for WWE.

On the work front, Varun will be seen in 'Sui Dhaga' alongside Anushka Sharma. Helmed and written by Sharat Kataria, who earlier directed 'Dum Laga Ke Haisa', the film is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of YRF. In the film, Varun Dhawan essays the role of a tailor while Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the role of an embroiderer. 

'Sui Dhaada' is reportedly based on 'Make in India' campaign launched by the Indian government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous textile industries. The details of the project have been kept under wraps making fans eager to know more about this drama. 

Earlier, during an interview with news agency IANS, Varun talked about his character in the film saying, "I read a lot of biographies. I've read one on Dev Anand. I love reading Suppandi. I used to read that a lot during my childhood. Even the characters I do, like right now I am playing this character of a tailor Mauji in Sui Dhaaga. There is more to him than just being a tailor as he is a peon in a shop as well. Mauji is very inspired by Suppandi."

The film is set to hit the screens on September 28. 

Varun Dhawan Braun Strowman Sui Dhaaga Anushka Sharma WWE

