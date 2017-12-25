Varun Dhawan turns Santa for kids, celebrates Christmas at orphanage—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next actor Varun Dhawan has had a terrific 2017 with both his films 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2' hitting the bull's eye at the Box Office. And it has been possible only because of his fans, right?

The actor is quite famous amongst kids, who love his dancing style and acting prowess equally. Today, on the occasion of Christmas, Varun decided to spread a smile amongst kids at the St. Catherine of Siena school and orphanage.

The actor not only met the kids, who of course were super happy to see their favourite star visit them but also danced with them on his popular tracks. He clicked pictures with the happy kids and turned a Santa Claus for them.

Varun took to his Twitter handle and shared the pictures:

Spreading smile on a special day certainly seems like a perfect way to celebrate the spirit of Christmas. Now, we know why Varun is extremely popular amongst children—the reason is he does make them feel special!

On the professional front, Varun has just wrapped up Shoojit Sircar's 'October' and is currently working on 'Sui Dhaaga' which stars Anushka Sharma in the lead. The film is produced under Yash Raj films.