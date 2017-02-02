Varun Dhawan wants to be known as entertaining actor

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan, who has had a great innings in Bollywood so far, says his biggest nightmare would be when people don't enjoy his films.

Varun made his acting debut with "Student of the Year" and has managed to deliver hit films like "Main Tera Hero", "Badlapur" and "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" among others. His next two releases "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" and "Judwaa 2" look promising.

"I am never confident about my films. I believe in one thing that my father has taught me and that's hard work.. And there is no substitute for it," Varun told reporters here at the trailer launch of "Badrinath Ki Dhulania".

The actor is not in a hurry to change his comedic image as he believes he should be entertaining.

"I don't do films or roles to change my image. My image should be this - Varun Dhawan does films that entertains the country. And entertainment can be anything negative, positive or horror.. Everyone should be able to see my films. Karan Johar tells me my films should entertain everyone. My biggest nightmare is I am acting and people are yawning," he said.

The "Student of the Year" actor says he is a fan of all the Khans and they inspire him.

"As an actor I am a fan of Govinda, three Khans, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar.. They have paved way for me to be an actor, they are my inspiration. I went to Gaiety, Galaxy (single screen theatres) and have enjoyed watching Salman Khan or Sanjay Dutt films," he said.

"These heroes do inspire me to be a hero on screen and somewhere in my performance they do play a part as they are my inspiration. I think every creative person gets inspired. You just have to choose the right person for inspiration. Govinda is a great person to get inspired by," he added.

The romantic-comedy, also starring Alia Bhatt, is produced by Karan Johar and is set to release on March 10.