'Veere Di Wedding' girls groove to 'Tareefan' at Sonam Kapoor's sangeet sans Kareena Kapoor

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor's sangeet was a starry affair with the creme de la creme of the industry in attendance. Dressed in heavily adorned ivory and gold outfits, the B-Town beauties not only set the temperatures soaring but also burnt the dance floor. In a video shared by Swara, the Veere girls Shikha Talsania, Sonam Kapoor are seen grooving to 'Tareefan' but we terribly miss Kareena Kapoor. However, sister Karisma made up for her absence and added her charms to the song.

Check out the video right here:

But we won't miss seeing Kareena Kapoor at Sonam's wedding as she is back in India from her short vacation to London with hubby Saif Ali Khan.

The 'Delhi 6' actress is all set to tie the knot with Anand Ahuja in a private ceremony today. The bride-to-be has already floored us with her selection of ensembles for her Mehendi and Sangeet and we can't wait to see how she would look as a bride.

For the unversed, the couple will exchange vows between 11 AM to 12.30PM at her aunt's bungalow followed by lunch at Rockdale, 226, Bandstand Bandra. The marriage ceremony will be followed by a party on the same day at The Leela, 8 PM onwards.

The guests have been asked not to get gifts as their presence alone will be like presents worth treasuring.

The Kapoors and the Ahujas issued a joint statement last week to confirm news of the couple's marriage.

The statement read: "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on May 8 in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."