Veere Di Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan's candid confession about the funniest moment in the film is hilarious-Watch

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was on a sabbatical post the birth of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, is soon going to be back on the silver screen with her much-awaited film Veere Di Wedding directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Recently, during a press conference, Kareena revealed the funniest thing that happened while shooting Veere Di Wedding and it will leave you in splits.

Check out the video shared by a fan:

A 4am PDT

In the video, a reporter can be heard asking Kareena about the funniest moment in the film, to which she said, "I think it would have to be throwing Sumeet off the moon because I have never done that in my career. I have never had the opportunity to throw a hero off. Thank you to all the scriptwriters and Rhea for giving me this opportunity. I think its gonna go down in the history. It's an honour."

Well, that's hilarious, isn't it? Sumeet Vyas must have really enjoyed sharing the 'moon' with Bebo.

We have already seen a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor's magical chemistry with Sumeet Vyas in the newly launched song from VDW 'Laaj Sharam', even though the song was not entirely filmed on them, they looked adorable as the on-screen couple.

Interestingly, Sumeet Vyas, who rose to fame with web-series Permanent Roommates will be seen as Kareena's boyfriend, Rishabh in the movie. The film is all set to hit the screens on June 1, 2018.

This chick-flick is jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.