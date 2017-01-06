Veteran actor Om Puri passes away at 66, funeral at Oshiwara crematorium today

New Delhi: Bollywood thespian and renowned name in the Hindi film industry Om Puri passed away this morning. He was 66 years old.

According to initial reports, the cause of his death happens to be a heart attack. The critically acclaimed Bollywood veteran suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday morning, tweeted ANI.

Veteran actor Om Puri passed away at the age of 66 after severe cardiac arrest at his residence this morning — ANI (@ANI_news) January 6, 2017

Om Puri was last seen in Pakistani film 'Actor In Law' which came out in 2016. The entire Bollywood fraternity is shocked and saddened by his sudden demise.

Several eminent celebrities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their grief over the huge loss Indian cinema has suffered. Longtime co-star and friend Shabana Azmi tweeted about the funeral which is likely to take place today in the evening around 6 pm at Oshiwara crematorium.

She tweeted:

Om Puri! You have left us all too early.. i am so so sorry..The fun the laughter the arguments so vividly etched in my mind..Will miss you — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 6, 2017

OM Puri undergoing postmortem at Cooper Hospital.Will be taken to Trishul around 3pm Funeral at Oshiwara electric crematorium around 6pm — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 6,