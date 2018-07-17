हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rita bhaduri

Veteran actress Rita Bhaduri passes away at 62

She was suffering from a kidney ailment.

Veteran actress Rita Bhaduri passes away at 62
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood and television actress Rita Bhaduri breathed her last on Tuesday morning. She was suffering from a kidney ailment. Noted actor Shishir Sharma took to his Facebook account and broke the news.

He wrote: “We deeply regret to inform you that Reeta Bhaduri has departed for her journey beyond. The funeral rites will be held on 17th July, Tuesday 12 noon at the Cremation Ground, Parsi Wada Road, Parshiwada, Chakala, Andheri East. Extremely sad.. lost a wonderful human being .. a mother to many of us.. will miss u Ma...”

The actress's funeral will take place on July 17, 2018, at the Cremation ground, Parsi Wada Road, Parshiwada, Chakala, Andheri East in Mumbai. "I got a message from her niece, which I saw today early morning. It is saddening to hear that she is no more with us. We have acted in 'Kumkum', where she played my mother, she was really like a mother to us," Shishir told PTI. 

Bhaduri passed away today morning after suffering cardiac arrest at Sujoy Hospital in suburban Juhu. She was in the hospital from the last two weeks. "She was suffering from a kidney ailment and organs had become weak. She passed away due to cardiac arrest at about 1.45 am," her niece Mini Bhaduri told PTI. 

The renowned actress starred in several films during between 70s to 90s. Her most notable performances have been in hit film such as 'Sawan Ko Aane Do' and 'Raja' to name a few. She even received a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her act in 'Raja'. 

She played a memorable part in 1975 classic 'Julie' as her best friend. The song 'Yeh Ratien Nayi Purani' got her immense recognition. 

Having studied cinema in the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, the classic actress worked in over 70 films and several popular television shows. 

She was part of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Choti Bahu, Kumkum, Khichdi to name a few.

Rita Bhaduri was currently seen in TV show Nimki Mukhiya where she played the role of a grandmother.

May her soul rest in peace!

 

Tags:
rita bhaduririta bhaduri deadactress rita bhaduri no morerita bhaduri newsreeta bhadurireeta bhaduri dead

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close