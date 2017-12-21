Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Delhi reception: High and mighty make it a starry affair

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married at the gorgeous locales of Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. The couple kept their wedding a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance.

After wooing the fans with their beautiful wedding pictures and videos, the couple will now be enticing the fans with their reception clicks. The couple shined bright at their big reception party in New Delhi, held at Taj Palace, Chanakyapuri.

The duo posed for the photo-op for the media and the first pictures are out. Virat can be dressed in a traditional black sherwani with a gorgeous overall shawl while Anushka dazzles in a bright red Banarasi saree with gajra beautifying her hair and heavy jewellery to complete her look.

Delhi: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma pose for photos at their wedding reception. pic.twitter.com/WuYZYu9bKe — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

#WATCH: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma pose for photos at their wedding reception underway in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/DvmhMLGfKO — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

Check out the video below shared by a fan club which shows how beautifully the place has been decked up.

.@imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma stick to their Italy wedding theme of pale pink for the Delhi reception too. The high profile couple will soon make an appearance at the stage for the public appearance. Stay tuned! #Virushka #VirushkaWEDDING #VirushkaRECEPTION pic.twitter.com/yxkqc8ibZS — Virat Kohli (@ViratCrew) December 21, 2017

The high profile party saw several politicians and other important dignitaries of the country making a starry entry. Also, the couple personally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the pictures of which went viral in no time.

Accepting the couple's invite, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the wedding reception. Here is the Twitter post by ANI sharing the pictures:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at wedding reception of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma in Delhi pic.twitter.com/7JGeaGSJUN — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

Anushka and Virat will be hosting two reception parties—one in New Delhi on December 21 and a grand gala affair in Mumbai for industry bigwigs and cricketers on December 26.

Check out the reception invites shared by various fan clubs on Twitter:

.@imVkohli - @AnushkaSharma are back with more adorable post-wedding reception card in detail. Here is where you might catch up a glimpse of #Virushka's royal post-wedding reception card. pic.twitter.com/dN2XW3GoTz — Virat Kohli (@ViratCrew) December 21, 2017

Anushka and Virat have organised their first wedding reception in Delhi today Guests are being given a warm welcome (via Instagram stories of #VasundharaJoshi) #Virushka pic.twitter.com/lErRoV4Bhg — Anushka Sharma FC (@AnushkaSFanCIub) December 21, 2017

The reception at the Durbar Hall of the Taj Hotel, New Delhi had security arrangements beefed-up, keeping the high profile guest list in mind reportedly.

Besides Virushka's family members, several politicians and cricketers were present at the reception.

On their wedding, the duo looked simply ethereal and pristine in their wedding attire by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It looked like a fairytale romance finally sealing their love with a stamp of marriage.