Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Delhi reception: High and mighty make it a starry affair

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have planned two big reception parties.

By Ritika Handoo | Updated: Dec 22, 2017, 00:59 AM IST
Pic Courtesy: WION

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married at the gorgeous locales of Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. The couple kept their wedding a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance.

After wooing the fans with their beautiful wedding pictures and videos, the couple will now be enticing the fans with their reception clicks. The couple shined bright at their big reception party in New Delhi, held at Taj Palace, Chanakyapuri.

The duo posed for the photo-op for the media and the first pictures are out. Virat can be dressed in a traditional black sherwani with a gorgeous overall shawl while Anushka dazzles in a bright red Banarasi saree with gajra beautifying her hair and heavy jewellery to complete her look.

 

(Pics Courtesy: WION)

Check out the video below shared by a fan club which shows how beautifully the place has been decked up.

The high profile party saw several politicians and other important dignitaries of the country making a starry entry. Also, the couple personally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the pictures of which went viral in no time. 

Accepting the couple's invite, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the wedding reception. Here is the Twitter post by ANI sharing the pictures:

Anushka and Virat will be hosting two reception parties—one in New Delhi on December 21 and a grand gala affair in Mumbai for industry bigwigs and cricketers on December 26.

Check out the reception invites shared by various fan clubs on Twitter:

The reception at the Durbar Hall of the Taj Hotel, New Delhi had security arrangements beefed-up, keeping the high profile guest list in mind reportedly.

Besides Virushka's family members, several politicians and cricketers were present at the reception.

On their wedding, the duo looked simply ethereal and pristine in their wedding attire by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It looked like a fairytale romance finally sealing their love with a stamp of marriage.

