Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma Mumbai wedding reception – Here’s the latest

Mumbai: After playing host to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their wedding reception in the capital on December 21, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to throw a bash in the city tonight.

The newlyweds will be hosting a reception at the St. Regis Astor Ballroom this evening.

They are expected to dazzle in Sabyasachi’s creations yet again and we are looking forward to see how gorgeous the couple looks tonight.

The Khan trinity – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan - is expected to grace the occasion which will also see celebrities from the world of cricket.

After getting married in a private destination wedding ceremony away from home on December 11, Virat and Anushka took to Twitter to issue a joint statement.

It read: “The statement read: “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

After a hush-hush wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy followed by honeymoon in the snowy destination, Anushka and Virat hosted a reception for relatives and friends in the capital. Anushka looked resplendent in a red Benarasi saree and had teamed it up with diamonds studded gold choker and matching heavy jhumkas. He wore a black textured silk signature bandhgala with the house buttons in 18k gold and a white silk kurta with hand-woven brocade churidaar. He teamed it with mojris from the Sabyasachi accessories line and a hand-embroidered antique Pashmina shawl.

The Bollywood actress is expected to accompany husband Kohli to South Africa for India’s tour of South Africa later this month. The couple will ring in the year in South Africa and thus make the event even more special.