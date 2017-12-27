Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding: These 10 videos you wouldn't wanna miss—Watch

New Delhi: The magical fairytale romance between Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got sealed forever in the marital bliss at Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance.

The couple hosted a lavish reception in New Delhi on December 21, 2017, where the high and mighty came and wished the couple well. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too attended the wedding reception and congratulated the duo.

On December 26, 2017, a grand reception was held in Mumbai's St Regis hotel where all the stars descended to meet the newlyweds. Their wedding and reception videos, pictures wooed the fans on social media as several fan clubs flooded the internet with awesome inside photos and dance videos.

So, we thought of sharing the top 10 videos from the wedding of the year and we bet you don't wanna miss these:

On their wedding and receptions, the duo looked simply ethereal and pristine in their attire by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It looked like a fairytale romance finally sealing their love with a stamp of marriage.

Here's wishing them a happily ever after!