हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding: These 10 videos you wouldn't wanna miss—Watch

The couple hosted a grand reception for Bollywood stars and cricketers in Mumbai.

By Ritika Handoo | Updated: Dec 27, 2017, 12:49 PM IST
Comments |
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding: These 10 videos you wouldn&#039;t wanna miss—Watch

New Delhi: The magical fairytale romance between Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got sealed forever in the marital bliss at Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance.

The couple hosted a lavish reception in New Delhi on December 21, 2017, where the high and mighty came and wished the couple well. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too attended the wedding reception and congratulated the duo.

On December 26, 2017, a grand reception was held in Mumbai's St Regis hotel where all the stars descended to meet the newlyweds. Their wedding and reception videos, pictures wooed the fans on social media as several fan clubs flooded the internet with awesome inside photos and dance videos.

So, we thought of sharing the top 10 videos from the wedding of the year and we bet you don't wanna miss these:

 

A post shared by Nikhil Giri (@i_am_nikhil_giri) on

 

A post shared by Nikhil Giri (@i_am_nikhil_giri) on

 

A post shared by CLUB ANUSHKA™ (@clubanushka) on

 

A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on

 

A post shared by CLUB ANUSHKA (@clubanushka) on

 

A post shared by CLUB ANUSHKA (@clubanushka) on

On their wedding and receptions, the duo looked simply ethereal and pristine in their attire by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It looked like a fairytale romance finally sealing their love with a stamp of marriage.

Here's wishing them a happily ever after!

Tags:
Virat KohliAnushka Sharmavirushka wedding videosvirushka weddingBollywoodanushka sharma reception videoShah Rukh Khan
Next
Story

Tiger Zinda Hai did well because of Katrina: Salman Khan

Trending