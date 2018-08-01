हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rohit Roy

Waited for 20 years to work with Vikram Bhatt: Rohit Roy

He revealed how long he has waited to work with the director. 

Waited for 20 years to work with Vikram Bhatt: Rohit Roy
Pic Courtesy: Show still

Mumbai: Actor Rohit Roy is glad to be able to work with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and says that he was waiting for this opportunity for 20 years.

Rohit has been appreciated for his role as Siddharth Sareen in the web series "Memories", which has been directed by Bhatt. 

He revealed how long he has waited to work with the director. 

"I have waited for 20 years to work with him. I used to go and meet him often when I was doing the television show 'Swabhiman' when Bhatt was working on films," said Rohit in a statement. 

"I'm glad that after two decades, it happened with the web series Memories," he added. 

 

