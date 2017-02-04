close
We lost our mind while making 'Silence': Andrew Garfield

PTI | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 12:31
We lost our mind while making &#039;Silence&#039;: Andrew Garfield

London: Actor Andrew Garfield says he felt like he was going crazy during the making of "Silence".

The Oscar-nominated actor and his co-star Adam Driver prepared for their roles in the Martin Scorsese-directed drama by spending eight days in rural Wales, and Garfield says the experience left him feeling mad, reported Female First.

"It was a beautiful experience but when we got out it was like we had lost our minds.

"We spent a three-hour car ride in an outpouring of vile language and imagery. There was a lot of giggling and crying too," the 33-year-old actor said.

First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 12:31

