Prince Narula

Wedding bells ringing for Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary? Details inside

One of the most adorable contestants of small screen Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are all set to tie the knot. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who have been dating each other for the longest time, are all set to take their relationship to the next level. if reports are to be believed, the duo is all set to take wedding wows this year.

The reports say that the couple will tie the knot in the month of October this year. The families of both the sides have already begun preparing for the big day. And it will be a big fat Punjab wedding. It will be a three-day long affair between October 10-12 including 'Haldi' and 'Sangeet' ceremony. When asked, Yuvika dismissed all the speculations regarding their wedding and told India Forum, "Nothing is confirmed yet. I will declare the date myself." 

However, Prince, on the other hand, had clearly hinted that he will be tying the knot in October this year. "We will be getting married in October or November, this year. It will be a big fat Punjabi wedding. The destination is not yet decided but before this year ends, she will be my wife," he had told earlier to SpotboyE.com.

Last year, in the month of December, the duo announced their engagement on their Instagram handles. Following the engagement, Yuvika too had revealed, "It will be a grand wedding. Prince jo one sided pyaar itne zor shor se karta hai, toh imagine how much will he put in for his wedding." 

For the unversed, Prince and Yuvika met in 2015 on reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 9'. but love blossomed between them once they were out of the madhouse. What started as a friendship soon turned into a committed relationship between them. 

They later appeared as a couple on another reality show 'Splitsvilla X' and were last seen in an episode of 'MTV Love School' season 3, which aired on MTV. 

