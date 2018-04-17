We're moving towards animalistic mentality, says Bhumi Pednekar

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has featured in films laced with social messages, says incidents like the rape of an eight-year-old in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, shows people are moving towards animalistic and beast-like mentality.

Bhumi spoke to the media at the 20th Beti FLO GR8 Awards 2018 here on Monday night.

She said: "The kind of circumstances that our country is going through, I feel scared thinking about the future generation. We are moving towards animalistic and beast-like mentality, which is really heartbreaking.

"I feel justice must be served to the girl and many other victims like her who have experienced a shameful act like this, so that it doesn't happen again. I am an optimistic person and I feel there will be stricter laws and punishment to zero down incidents like these and so that people will think twice before committing such crimes."

Currently, Bhumi is busy with Abhishek Chaubey's "Son Chiriya", in which she will be seen with Sushant Singh Rajput.

"We have released my first look for 'Son Chiriya'. As of now, I can't reveal too many details about the film but I can say that it's a special film in a short span of my career. We have worked really hard for this film. This film has a really good director and cast.

"It's a different kind of film and I am sure this film will have the same amount of impact like my previous films," she said.

Bhumi was felicitated at the Beti FLO GR8 Awards 2018.

"I feel really happy when people appreciate your (my) work. The year 2017 has been really successful year for me. Two of my films ('Toilet - Ek Prem Katha' and 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan') released last year and both of them received appreciation from the audience and they had a major impact on the viewers."