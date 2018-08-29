When 'bride' Katrina Kaif hugged Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan - See pic

Mumbai: Fans of Bhai aka Salman Khan are eagerly looking forward to seeing their bhabhi, but they may have to wait longer. A photograph reportedly shared by the superstar's sister Arpita Khan has caught people's imagination on social media.

However, the same has been deleted by Arpita after netizens misinterpreted the picture.

The photo shared by Arpita had Katrina (dressed as a bride) hugging Salman's mother Salma Khan. The original photo may have been deleted, but the same is in circulation on Instagram. It was probably taken between shots.

A fan club of Salman has shared the image in question.

The cast and crew of Salman's 2019 Eid release Bharat was in Malta to shoot for the film. His mother Salma too had accompanied the team of Bharat along with her daughter Alvira.

Katrina, who is very close to Salman's family, shared a photograph with Alvira on Instagram.

The film had former Miss World Priyanka Chopra on board but she walked out of it a few days back. Now, Salman's former real-life ladylove has stepped in to play the leading lady. Bharat, is an official Hindi remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father. Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh and Nora Fatehi too are a part of this film.

Bharat set in the backdrop of India in the 1940s and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition, reports suggest.

The film will mark Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar’s third collaboration. The duo has already delivered two blockbusters – Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.