Ranveer Singh

When Ranveer Singh intimidated Bhumi Pednekar

  Actress Bhumi Pednekar finds actor Ranveer Singh's energy intoxicating.

Mumbai:  Actress Bhumi Pednekar finds actor Ranveer Singh's energy intoxicating.

Bhumi spoke about Ranveer while talking about her days as a casting director when she appeared on talk show "Feet Up with the Stars" presented by Voot Originals and hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, read a statement. 

"The most exciting audition was of Ranveer Singh for 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. I was intimidated by him, just his energy was intoxicating and he was owning it even back then," Bhumi said. 

The actress also shared her views on dating and love. 

When asked which celebrity would benefit from being on a dating app, she nominated herself. 

"I think I should be on Tinder! I have to travel and have a busy schedule, it's really tough," she said. 

And as for single women, Bhumi recommends taking a chance. "Just be out there. Go on dates, try them out, go have good conversation, you'll know."

Tags:
Ranveer SinghBhumi PednekarBand Baaja Baraat

