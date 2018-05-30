When Taimur Ali Khan thought Jacqueline Fernandez is a doll—Check hilarious meme

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin, Taimur is internet's favourite star kid. He undoubtedly makes the paps go crazy everytime he makes an appearance. Little nawab's adorable pictures make way to social media almost every day without a fail!

Social media these days spares none. Well, memes, jokes and hilarious tweets are often flooding the internet making it viral. Bollywood stunner Jacqueline Fernandez, who is quite an avid social media user too recently shared an adorable meme on her Insta story.

Check it out here:

Isn't it cute? Well, Jacky indeed is looking like a doll in this get-up for IPL closing performance.

Taimur recently got a brand new haircut and social media buffs got into a tizzy. He cut his lovely golden curls but his cuteness is still intact. A video recently had gone viral where he was accompanied by mommy Kareena and nanny to school. However, it looked as if he wanted to play outside.

The chhote nawab celebrated his first birthday at his ancestral palace in Pataudi on December 20 last year. The bash was attended by family members and close friends.

Soon, mommy Kareena will be seen in 'Veere Di Wedding', her comeback vehicle after a brief maternity break. The film stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on June 1, 2018.