Zee News
Why did you kill Sridevi and leave me here? Ram Gopal Varma’s furious letter to God

Sridevi’s die-hard fan, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, is distraught at her death.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 26, 2018, 00:38 AM IST
Image Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The sudden demise of Sridevi has left the entire country and Indian film industry in shock and denial. 

The news shocked Bollywood as it mourned the death of the 'English Vinglish' actor. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter to post a series of tweets on the actress upon hearing of her demise.

He posted, "I so hope I am still having a bad dream, but I know I am not. I hate Sridevi. I hate her for making me realise that she too is finally only just a human being. I hate that her heart too has to beat to live."

The filmmaker earlier thought it was a nightmare or a hoax. "I thought that either it's a nightmare or a hoax and I went back to sleep. An hour later I woke up to check and there were around 50 messages informing me of the same," he added.

Here is Ram Gopal Varma's letter.

Sridevi, who was in Dubai for a family function, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday night. She was 54.

