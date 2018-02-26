Why did you kill Sridevi and leave me here? Ram Gopal Varma’s furious letter to God

New Delhi: The sudden demise of Sridevi has left the entire country and Indian film industry in shock and denial.

The news shocked Bollywood as it mourned the death of the 'English Vinglish' actor. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter to post a series of tweets on the actress upon hearing of her demise.

He posted, "I so hope I am still having a bad dream, but I know I am not. I hate Sridevi. I hate her for making me realise that she too is finally only just a human being. I hate that her heart too has to beat to live."

The best song I ever shot in my career is this https://t.co/G6XRL4vah9 she brought life to each and every nuance of @mmkeeravaani ‘s song ..The entire choreography is just in her facial expressions pic.twitter.com/S19GfZSbsZ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 25, 2018

This will be my last and final tweet on Sridevi and from now on I will just imagine she’s still alive and well. Sridevi garu,even after I made u laugh so much why are u now making me cry so much ..I won’t ever talk to u from now on..Katti Forever pic.twitter.com/YR05uimuZm — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 25, 2018

The filmmaker earlier thought it was a nightmare or a hoax. "I thought that either it's a nightmare or a hoax and I went back to sleep. An hour later I woke up to check and there were around 50 messages informing me of the same," he added.

Here is Ram Gopal Varma's letter.

Sridevi, who was in Dubai for a family function, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday night. She was 54.