Kangana Ranaut

World Environment Day: Kangana Ranaut puts on suffocation mask, pitches 'ban on plastic use'—See pic

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5.

New Delhi: On World Environment day, Bollywood powerhouse of talent, Kangana Ranaut struck a striking pose by putting up a suffocation mask over her face for ten seconds. By doing so, the actress stressed the importance of stop using plastic for making it a safe place for generation next.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' actress pitched for a ban on single-use plastic. Check out the picture shared by Kangana's team on Instagram with a caption that reads: "On #WorldEnvironmentDay put on this Suffocation Mask over your face for merely 10 seconds to understand what we are doing to the next generation & pitch for banning single-use plastic. #KanganaRanaut @sadhguru @ishafoundation @unenvironment #BeatPlasticPollution #RallyForRivers #WorldEnvironmentDay2018 #saveenvironment #savetheplanet #sadhguru @rallyforrivers"

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5. It is the United Nation's principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment.

It was established by the UN General Assembly in 1972 on the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. 

Reportedly, in 1987, the idea for rotating the center of these activities through selecting different host countries began. This year, the theme happens to be 'Beat Plastic Pollution' and the host nation is India.

