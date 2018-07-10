हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam gives us a glimpse of her passion for pole dance - Watch

Mumbai: Yami Gautam is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have found love in pole dance. The pretty actress, who is getting trained in this modern sensuous dance form, took to Instagram to share a video.

In the video, we can see Yami showcasing her pole dancing skills. Yami maybe a beginner but she does it quite effortlessly.

While sharing the video, the 'Vicky Donor' star wrote: "Tough is an understatement, love for this, however, is overwhelming !! Can't wait to swirl again  #poledancing #secondsession #evidentlynervous #throwback  P.S - @aarifa.pole.burnt reminds me to smile as well (sic)."

"The whole idea came because of my love for fitness and dance and that is something I enjoy doing now. Pole dancing is a great way to work on your fitness ability and your dance. It challenges the fitness level a lot more. So I thought this could be something additional which until now I could not have imagined myself doing," Yami said in a statement a few weeks back.

(With IANS inputs)

