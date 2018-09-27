हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yash Chopra

The iconic filmmaker and showman presented his heroines in the most glamorous way, making the actresses look supreme in his timeless ventures

Yash Chopra birth anniversary special: Top heroines of the legendary filmmaker

The legendary filmmaker of Indian cinema, Yash Chopra left an imprint on our hearts for eternity with his impressive body of work. The thespian delivered some of the iconic films and masterpieces, giving the audiences a visual treat. The most celebrated director, 'The King of Romance', presented the heroines in his movies like none other. On his 86th birth anniversary, here's to his evergreen memoir—Check top 5 most heroines presented by Yash Chopra in the most beautiful way:

 

Sridevi

The iconic actress of Hindi cinema delivered some of her best performances in films like Lamhe, Chandni and Chaalbaaz among many others. Her career lasted for over five decades and through all those years, being one of Yash Chopra's favourites, Sridevi was known for her professionalism. Who can forget the white chiffon sarees and gorgeous open long mane in 'Chandni'?

 

Rekha

The ethereal Rekha captivates the audience with the jaw-dropping awe around her persona. Her simple look in an Indian saree looks mesmerizing. But, in 'Silsila', she defined sensuality in a never-seen-before avatar. In ‘Neela Aasman’ song, Rekha was seen in pastel coloured salwar kameez, shining hair, kohl eyes, and a generation heaved a sigh! The credit of revamping her look goes to the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.

 

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Making her debut in 'Abodh', Madhuri Dixit surfaced in Yash Chopra's film ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ as Pooja, who dreamt that ‘someone somewhere is made for you’. Madhuri was seen dancing and emoting in a love triangle starring Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The diva has also received the Padma Shri.

 

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla was already an established actress when she appeared in Yash Chopra’s ‘Darr’. Her sensual appeal was taken to a whole another level in the film in which Shah Rukh played an obsessed stalker. The gripping tale of love and passion showcased a contrast in her character. She went on to play strong roles in box office successes Deewana Mastana (1997), Yes Boss (1997) and Ishq (1997).

 

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji's diverse characters, with different looks, in Saathiya, Hum Tum, and Veera Zaara were stupefying. Rani has been a treasured actress of Yash Chopra. Her look in Saathiya was enduring and remarkable. She married Aditya Chopra (Yash Chopra's son) in 2014 and they have a baby girl named Adira. She has enthralled the audiences with her smile and performance. She was also seen starring in the successful thrillers Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012), Mardaani (2014), and Hichki (2018).

 

 

