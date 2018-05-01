Yuvraj Singh's wish for his 'Rosie bhabhi' Anushka Sharma is simply adorable

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Pari' Anushka Sharma turned 30 today and the who's who of Bollywood took to social media to wish the stellar actress on her birthday. On such wish was from batsman Yuvraj Singh, who also revealed his nickname for Anushka along with the wish.

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj Singh wrote, "Many happy returns of the day to Rosie bhabhie @AnushkaSharma lots of love and best wishes."

Many happy returns of the day to Rosie bhabhie@AnushkaSharma lots of love and best wishes — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 1, 2018

Now, Rosie Bhabhi seems to be an interesting name.

Earlier in the day, the doting husband Virat took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share an adorable pic and wish for his better-half.

His post read, "Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you (sic)."

The iconic actress made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. She has been in the industry for a decade now and has turned a producer too.

She co-owns a film production company called Clean Slate Films along with her brother Karnesh Sharma and has produced three films - NH 10, Phillauri and Pari - so far.

Power couple Anushka and Virat tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

They announced their marriage by issuing a joint statement on the day of their wedding and thereby surprise fans and well-wishers.

The statement read: “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.(sic).

