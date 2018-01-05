हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aadhaar security will be breached, predicts whistleblower Edward Snowden

Snowden said it is the natural tendency of government to desire perfect records of private lives.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 05, 2018, 14:01 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) denied that there was any breach of the Aadhaar database, American whistleblower Edward Snowden has hinted that Aadhaar is open for abuse.

Retweeting CBS journalist Zack Whittaker`s response on a BuzzFeed report on the breach of Aadhaar database in India, Snowden said, "It is the natural tendency of government to desire perfect records of private lives. History shows that no matter the laws, the result is abuse.

"Whittaker had earlier said, "ICYMI. India has a national ID database with the private information of nearly 1.2 billion nationals.

An investigation into the Aadhaar security loophole by the Tribune has showed that details of the 12-digit unique identification number is easily accessible.

The paper said that its reporter purchased a service by anonymous sellers over WhatsApp. The reporter paid Rs 500 via Paytm to an agent. Within 10 minutes the agent gave a login ID and password, thus giving unrestricted access to details of over 1 billion Aadhaar numbers.

Through the log in gateway, one can enter any particular Aadhaar number in the portal and access all details like name, address, postal code (PIN), photo, phone number and email of the individual

What is more shocking that by paing another Rs 300, the the agent provided “software” that could facilitate the printing of the Aadhaar card, the paper said.

