Shocking! Unrestricted access to 1 billion Aadhaar details for just Rs 500?

New Delhi: Even as the central government is in the process of making Aadhaar mandatory for people to avail benefits of various social service schemes, data security issues relating to the a 12-digit unique identification number refuse to die down.

Though Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) have time and again said that architecture of the Aadhaar ecosystem has been designed to ensure data security and privacy, investigative reports reveal the contrary.

An investigation into the Aadhaar security loophole by the Tribune has showed that details of the 12-digit unique identification number is easily accessible.

The paper said that its reporter purchased a service by anonymous sellers over WhatsApp. The reporter paid Rs 500 via Paytm to an agent. Within 10 minutes the agent gave a login ID and password, thus giving unrestricted access to details of over 1 billion Aadhaar numbers.

Through the log in gateway, one can enter any particular Aadhaar number in the portal and access all details like name, address, postal code (PIN), photo, phone number and email of the individual

What is more shocking that by paing another Rs 300, the the agent provided “software” that could facilitate the printing of the Aadhaar card, the paper said.

Meanwhile, UIDAI has denied the media reports and has said that it is a case of misreporting.

The Supreme Court is hearing petitions challenging the government's decision on Aadhaar.

The apex court has said it may consider setting up of a constitution bench to hear pleas challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar card mandatory for availing various services and benefits of welfare schemes.

Meanwhile the government has extended deadline fixed for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and welfare schemes till March 31.