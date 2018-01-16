Petrol, diesel price on 16th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 9 paise and diesel prices were raised by 14 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 16th January 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|71.27
|Kolkata
|74.00
|Mumbai
|79.15
|Chennai
|73.89
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|67.19
|Aizwal
|67.33
|Ambala
|71.41
|Bangalore
|72.39
|Bhopal
|76.26
|Bhubaneshwar
|70.13
|Chandigarh
|68.54
|Dehradun
|73.69
|Gandhinagar
|70.88
|Gangtok
|74.20
|Guwahati
|73.26
|Hyderabad
|75.47
|Imphal
|69.44
|Itanagar
|67.43
|Jaipur
|74.20
|Jammu
|72.91
|Jullunder
|76.32
|Kohima
|69.78
|Lucknow
|73.19
|Panjim
|65.65
|Patna
|75.60
|Pondicherry
|70.16
|Port Blair
|61.59
|Raipur
|71.76
|Ranchi
|72.35
|Shillong
|70.74
|Shimla
|71.44
|Srinagar
|75.61
|Trivandrum
|75.12
|Silvasa
|69.34
|Daman
|69.27
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|61.88
|Kolkata
|64.54
|Mumbai
|65.90
|Chennai
|65.23
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.03
|Aizwal
|59.32
|Amabala
|62.32
|Bangalore
|62.92
|Bhopal
|64.71
|Bhubaneshwar
|66.37
|Chandigarh
|60.07
|Deharadun
|62.66
|Gandhinagar
|66.53
|Gangtok
|63.60
|Guwahati
|64.57
|Hyderabad
|67.23
|Imphal
|60.06
|Itnagar
|59.36
|Jaipur
|66.31
|Jammu
|62.88
|Jullunder
|61.90
|Kohima
|60.32
|Lucknow
|62.49
|Panjim
|62.92
|Patna
|65.61
|Pondicherry
|63.93
|Port Blair
|58.18
|Raipur
|66.86
|Ranchi
|65.40
|Shillong
|61.72
|Shimla
|61.57
|Srinagar
|65.11
|Trivandrum
|67.20
|Silvasa
|62.63
|Daman
|62.56
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city