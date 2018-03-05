Watch: Pune tea seller, who earns Rs 12 lakh per month, wants to create jobs​

PUNE: Setting a benchmark for his competitors, a tea seller in Maharashtra earns Rs 12 lakh per month.

The Pune-based Yewle Tea house has become one of the renowned stalls in the city.

The co-founder of Yewle Tea house, Navnath Yewle, wants to make it an international brand very soon.

This business will help in creating employment for others, he said.

"Unlike 'pakora' business. this tea selling business is also creating employment for Indians. This business is growing fast and I'm happy," Navnath said.

In 2011, Navnath and his business partner thought of starting a tea-selling business.

"We researched for four years and finalised a quality for our product," he said.

As of now, the tea house chain has got two outlets in the city and every center has about 12 employees working in it.

"3000 to 4000 cups of tea are being sold in each outlet everyday and we earn a total of Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh per month," Navnath said.

"We are planning to set up 100 outlets in future," he added.

(With ANI inputs)