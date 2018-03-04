हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Tea seller sets benchmark by making Rs. 12 lakh per month

Yewle Tea house has become one of the famous stalls in the city.

ANI| Updated: Mar 04, 2018, 08:19 AM IST
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: ANI

PUNE: A tea seller in Maharashtra's Pune city has set a benchmark for his competitor by making Rs. 12 lakh per month.

Navnath Yewle, co-founder of Yewle Tea house, says he is going to make it an international brand very soon.

"Unlike 'pakora' business. this tea selling business is also creating employment for Indians. This business is growing fast and I'm happy," Navnath told ANI.

Currently, Yewle Tea House has got three centers in the city and every center has about 12 employees working in it.

