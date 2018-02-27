हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress sweeps Ludhiana Municipal Corporation; decimates BJP-SAD combine, AAP-LIP alliance

The Congress swept Ludhiana Municipal Corporation 2018 results on Tuesday. The party is currently leading in more than 60 seats. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 27, 2018, 12:16 PM IST
Ludhiana: The Congress swept Ludhiana Municipal Corporation 2018 results on Tuesday. The party is currently leading in more than 60 seats. 

Within the first of the counting, the Congress surged ahead, decimating the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) alliance and the Lok Insaaf Party-AAP combine on the way. 

Check out detailed list of winners from 95 wards

LIVE Updates: Congress sweeps Ludhiana civic polls 

By noon, the party was leading in 60 seats. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is currently leading in 20 seats, while LIP-AAP leading in 10 wards and independent on 6 wards. 

The votes are being counted at nine centres with 108 under a heavy layer of security.

Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress party, which is currently in power in the state, won the municipal elections of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in December last year.

The voting for Ludhiana civic polls took place on Saturday. Over 59 per cent people voter turnout was including 57.66 per cent female turnout and 59.70 per cent male turnout. The third gender turnout was recorded at 4.17 percent. A total of 494 candidates are in the fray.

