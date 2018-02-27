Ludhiana municipal corporation election result 2018 ward-wise winners from Congress, AAP, BJP, SAD, LIP

LUDHIANA: Congress swept the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation 2018 on Tuesday. The party has established a comfortable lead in more than 61 wards in Punjab's largest municipal body. The BJP-SAD combine is leading in 20 wards, LIP-AAP alliance is leading in 8 wards and independant in 6 wards. The votes are being counted at nine centres with 108 under a heavy layer of security.

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Election 2018 Result Live Updates: Congress sweeps polls

Below, we present a detailed list of winners or leading candidates from 95 wards. This list will be updated as and when the results are declared.

Wards Winner Party Ward 1 Divya Rana SAD Ward 2 Gurmail Singh SAD Ward 3 Pallavi Vinayak Congress Ward 4 Sukhdev Bawa Congress Ward 5 Neelam Sharma Independent Ward 6 Sarabjit Singh Laadi SAD Ward 7 Ravinder Kaur Congress Ward 8 Yashpal Chaudhary BJP Ward 9 Gulshan Kaur Congress Ward 10 Harjinder Pal Singh Congress Ward 11 Balwinder Grewal AAP Ward 12 Naresh Kumar Congress Ward 13 Mandeep Kaur Congress Ward 14 Kuldeep Janada Congress Ward 15 Kanchan Malhotra Congress Ward 16 Umesh Sharma Congress Ward 17 Jasmeet Kaur SAD Ward 18 V Bhatia Congress Ward 19 Manisha Taparia Congress Ward 20 Navneet Singh Ghayal Congress Ward 21 Kitty Congress Ward 22 Raj Kumar Congress Ward 23 Sandeep Kumari Congress Ward 24 Paul Grewal Congress Ward 25 Satinder Kaur Congress Ward 26 Surjit Singh Rai SAD Ward 27 Baljit Kaur Congress Ward 28 Paramjit Singh SAD Ward 29 Prabjot Kaur SAD Ward 30 Jaspal Singh SAD Ward 31 Sonia Sharma BJP Ward 32 Sukhvir Singh LIP Ward 33 Sunita Rani Congress Ward 34 Rakhwinder Gabria SAD Ward 35 Sarabjit Kaur Congress Ward 36 Harvinder Singh LIP Ward 37 Sarabjit Kaur LIP Ward 38 Kuldip Singh LIP Ward 39 Jaspreet Kaur Congress Ward 40 Arjun Singh Cheema LIP Ward 41 Charanjit Kaur LIP Ward 42 Sukhdev Singh Sheera Independent Ward 43 Reet Kaur Congress Ward 44 Harkarandeep Singh Vaid Congress Ward 45 Barjinder Kaur Congress Ward 46 Harbhajan Singh Dang SAD Ward 47 Priya Congress Ward 48 Parvinder Singh Gill Lapran Congress Ward 49 Rajinder Kaur Congress Ward 50 Swarandeep Singh LIP Ward 51 Amrit Kaur Congress Ward 52 Gurdeep Singh Neetu Congress Ward 53 Pinky Bansal Congress Ward 54 Surinder Kaur SAD Ward 55 Parvinder Kaur Independent Ward 56 Shyam Sunder Malhotra Congress Ward 57 Manju Aggarwal BJP Ward 58 Rajesh Jain Congress Ward 59 Prabhjot Kaur Bhola BJP Ward 60 Anil Parti Congress Ward 61 Shelly Malhotra Independent Ward 62 Om Prakash Ratra BJP Ward 63 Luxmi Devi Congress Ward 64 Rakesh Parashar Congress Ward 65 Poonam Malhotra Congress Ward 66 Narinder Sharma Kala Congress Ward 67 Mamta Ashu Congress Ward 68 Baljinder Singh Congress Ward 69 Kulwinder Kaur Congress Ward 70 Dilraj Singh Congress Ward 71 Rupinder Kaur Sandhu Congress Ward 72 Hari Singh Brar Congress Ward 73 Seema Kapoor Congress Ward 74 Pankaj Congress Ward 75 Varsha Rampal Congress Ward 76 Gurpreet Congress Ward 77 Maninder Kaur Ghumman BJP Ward 78 Balkar Singh Congress Ward 79 Anny Sikka BJP Ward 80 Mahraj Singh Congress Ward 81 Rashi Aggarwal Congress Ward 82 Sunny Bhalla Congress Ward 83 Indu Raju Thapar Congress Ward 84 Surinder Atwal BJP Ward 85 Sunita Rani BJP Ward 86 Ashwani Kumar Congress Ward 87 Kulwan Kaur Congress Ward 88 Manpreet Grewal Congress Ward 89 Prem Sharma BJP Ward 90 Jai Prakash Congress Ward 91 Gurpinder Kaur Sandhu Congress Ward 92 Harvinder Pal Singh Congress Ward 93 Loveleen Kaur Congress Ward 94 Gurpreet Singh Gopi Congress Ward 95 Gurdeep Deepa Congress

Congress, which is currently in power in the state, won the municipal elections of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in December last year.

The voting for Ludhiana civic polls took place on Saturday. Over 59 per cent people voter turnout was including 57.66 per cent female turnout and 59.70 per cent male turnout. The third gender turnout was recorded at 4.17 percent. A total of 494 candidates are in the fray.