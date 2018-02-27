हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ludhiana municipal corporation election result 2018 ward-wise winners from Congress, AAP, BJP, SAD, LIP

Ludhiana municipal corporation election result 2018: Winner list from 95 wards

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 27, 2018, 14:27 PM IST
Comments |
Ludhiana municipal corporation election result 2018 ward-wise winners from Congress, AAP, BJP, SAD, LIP

LUDHIANA: Congress swept the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation 2018 on Tuesday. The party has established a comfortable lead in more than 61 wards in Punjab's largest municipal body. The BJP-SAD combine is leading in 20 wards, LIP-AAP alliance is leading in 8 wards and independant in 6 wards. The votes are being counted at nine centres with 108 under a heavy layer of security.

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Election 2018 Result Live Updates: Congress sweeps polls

 

Below, we present a detailed list of winners or leading candidates from 95 wards. This list will be updated as and when the results are declared.

 

Wards Winner Party
Ward 1 Divya Rana SAD
Ward 2 Gurmail Singh SAD
Ward 3 Pallavi Vinayak  Congress
Ward 4 Sukhdev Bawa Congress
Ward 5 Neelam Sharma Independent 
Ward 6 Sarabjit Singh Laadi SAD
Ward 7  Ravinder Kaur Congress
Ward 8 Yashpal Chaudhary BJP
Ward 9 Gulshan Kaur Congress
Ward 10 Harjinder Pal Singh Congress
Ward 11 Balwinder Grewal AAP
Ward 12 Naresh Kumar Congress
Ward 13 Mandeep Kaur  Congress
Ward 14 Kuldeep Janada Congress
Ward 15 Kanchan Malhotra Congress
Ward 16 Umesh Sharma Congress
Ward 17 Jasmeet Kaur SAD
Ward 18 V Bhatia Congress
Ward 19 Manisha Taparia Congress
Ward 20 Navneet Singh Ghayal Congress
Ward 21 Kitty Congress
Ward 22 Raj Kumar Congress
Ward 23 Sandeep Kumari Congress
Ward 24 Paul Grewal Congress
Ward 25 Satinder Kaur Congress
Ward 26 Surjit Singh Rai SAD
Ward 27 Baljit Kaur Congress
Ward 28 Paramjit Singh  SAD
Ward 29 Prabjot Kaur SAD
Ward 30 Jaspal Singh SAD
Ward 31 Sonia Sharma BJP
Ward 32 Sukhvir Singh LIP
Ward 33 Sunita Rani Congress
Ward 34 Rakhwinder Gabria SAD
Ward 35 Sarabjit Kaur Congress
Ward 36 Harvinder Singh LIP
Ward 37 Sarabjit Kaur LIP
Ward 38 Kuldip Singh LIP
Ward 39 Jaspreet Kaur Congress
Ward 40 Arjun Singh Cheema LIP
Ward 41 Charanjit Kaur LIP
Ward 42 Sukhdev Singh Sheera Independent 
Ward 43 Reet Kaur Congress 
Ward 44 Harkarandeep Singh Vaid Congress
Ward 45 Barjinder Kaur Congress
Ward 46 Harbhajan Singh Dang SAD
Ward 47 Priya Congress
Ward 48 Parvinder Singh Gill Lapran Congress
Ward 49 Rajinder Kaur Congress
Ward 50 Swarandeep Singh LIP
Ward 51 Amrit Kaur Congress
Ward 52 Gurdeep Singh Neetu Congress
Ward 53 Pinky Bansal Congress
Ward 54 Surinder Kaur SAD
Ward 55 Parvinder Kaur Independent
Ward 56 Shyam Sunder Malhotra Congress
Ward 57 Manju Aggarwal BJP
Ward 58 Rajesh Jain Congress
Ward 59 Prabhjot Kaur Bhola BJP
Ward 60 Anil Parti Congress
Ward 61 Shelly Malhotra  Independent
Ward 62 Om Prakash Ratra  BJP
Ward 63 Luxmi Devi Congress
Ward 64 Rakesh Parashar Congress
Ward 65 Poonam Malhotra Congress
Ward 66 Narinder Sharma Kala  Congress
Ward 67 Mamta Ashu Congress 
Ward 68 Baljinder Singh  Congress
Ward 69 Kulwinder Kaur Congress
Ward 70 Dilraj Singh  Congress
Ward 71 Rupinder Kaur Sandhu Congress
Ward 72 Hari Singh Brar Congress
Ward 73 Seema Kapoor Congress
Ward 74 Pankaj  Congress
Ward 75 Varsha Rampal Congress
Ward 76 Gurpreet  Congress
Ward 77 Maninder Kaur Ghumman  BJP
Ward 78 Balkar Singh  Congress
Ward 79 Anny Sikka BJP
Ward 80 Mahraj Singh Congress
Ward 81 Rashi Aggarwal Congress
Ward 82 Sunny Bhalla  Congress
Ward 83 Indu Raju Thapar Congress
Ward 84 Surinder Atwal  BJP
Ward 85 Sunita Rani  BJP
Ward 86 Ashwani Kumar Congress
Ward 87 Kulwan Kaur Congress
Ward 88 Manpreet Grewal Congress
Ward 89 Prem Sharma BJP
Ward 90 Jai Prakash Congress
Ward 91 Gurpinder Kaur Sandhu Congress
Ward 92 Harvinder Pal Singh Congress
Ward 93 Loveleen Kaur Congress
Ward 94 Gurpreet Singh Gopi Congress
Ward 95 Gurdeep Deepa Congress

 

Congress, which is currently in power in the state, won the municipal elections of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in December last year.

The voting for Ludhiana civic polls took place on Saturday. Over 59 per cent people voter turnout was including 57.66 per cent female turnout and 59.70 per cent male turnout. The third gender turnout was recorded at 4.17 percent. A total of 494 candidates are in the fray. 

Tags:
Ludhiana MC elections winner listLudhiana MC elections winnersWinners of Ludhiana civic pollsMC electionsLudhiana mc elections 2018Ludhiana mc election results 2018Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls LIVE resultsLudhiana Municipal Corporation electionsLudhiana Municipal Corporation pollsLudhiana civic pollsLudhiana civic polls 2018Ludhiana elections
Next
Story

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Polls 2018 Results Live Streaming: Catch the latest counting trends on Zee Punjabi

Trending