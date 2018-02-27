Ludhiana municipal corporation election result 2018 ward-wise winners from Congress, AAP, BJP, SAD, LIP
Ludhiana municipal corporation election result 2018: Winner list from 95 wards
LUDHIANA: Congress swept the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation 2018 on Tuesday. The party has established a comfortable lead in more than 61 wards in Punjab's largest municipal body. The BJP-SAD combine is leading in 20 wards, LIP-AAP alliance is leading in 8 wards and independant in 6 wards. The votes are being counted at nine centres with 108 under a heavy layer of security.
Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Election 2018 Result Live Updates: Congress sweeps polls
Below, we present a detailed list of winners or leading candidates from 95 wards. This list will be updated as and when the results are declared.
|Wards
|Winner
|Party
|Ward 1
|Divya Rana
|SAD
|Ward 2
|Gurmail Singh
|SAD
|Ward 3
|Pallavi Vinayak
|Congress
|Ward 4
|Sukhdev Bawa
|Congress
|Ward 5
|Neelam Sharma
|Independent
|Ward 6
|Sarabjit Singh Laadi
|SAD
|Ward 7
|Ravinder Kaur
|Congress
|Ward 8
|Yashpal Chaudhary
|BJP
|Ward 9
|Gulshan Kaur
|Congress
|Ward 10
|Harjinder Pal Singh
|Congress
|Ward 11
|Balwinder Grewal
|AAP
|Ward 12
|Naresh Kumar
|Congress
|Ward 13
|Mandeep Kaur
|Congress
|Ward 14
|Kuldeep Janada
|Congress
|Ward 15
|Kanchan Malhotra
|Congress
|Ward 16
|Umesh Sharma
|Congress
|Ward 17
|Jasmeet Kaur
|SAD
|Ward 18
|V Bhatia
|Congress
|Ward 19
|Manisha Taparia
|Congress
|Ward 20
|Navneet Singh Ghayal
|Congress
|Ward 21
|Kitty
|Congress
|Ward 22
|Raj Kumar
|Congress
|Ward 23
|Sandeep Kumari
|Congress
|Ward 24
|Paul Grewal
|Congress
|Ward 25
|Satinder Kaur
|Congress
|Ward 26
|Surjit Singh Rai
|SAD
|Ward 27
|Baljit Kaur
|Congress
|Ward 28
|Paramjit Singh
|SAD
|Ward 29
|Prabjot Kaur
|SAD
|Ward 30
|Jaspal Singh
|SAD
|Ward 31
|Sonia Sharma
|BJP
|Ward 32
|Sukhvir Singh
|LIP
|Ward 33
|Sunita Rani
|Congress
|Ward 34
|Rakhwinder Gabria
|SAD
|Ward 35
|Sarabjit Kaur
|Congress
|Ward 36
|Harvinder Singh
|LIP
|Ward 37
|Sarabjit Kaur
|LIP
|Ward 38
|Kuldip Singh
|LIP
|Ward 39
|Jaspreet Kaur
|Congress
|Ward 40
|Arjun Singh Cheema
|LIP
|Ward 41
|Charanjit Kaur
|LIP
|Ward 42
|Sukhdev Singh Sheera
|Independent
|Ward 43
|Reet Kaur
|Congress
|Ward 44
|Harkarandeep Singh Vaid
|Congress
|Ward 45
|Barjinder Kaur
|Congress
|Ward 46
|Harbhajan Singh Dang
|SAD
|Ward 47
|Priya
|Congress
|Ward 48
|Parvinder Singh Gill Lapran
|Congress
|Ward 49
|Rajinder Kaur
|Congress
|Ward 50
|Swarandeep Singh
|LIP
|Ward 51
|Amrit Kaur
|Congress
|Ward 52
|Gurdeep Singh Neetu
|Congress
|Ward 53
|Pinky Bansal
|Congress
|Ward 54
|Surinder Kaur
|SAD
|Ward 55
|Parvinder Kaur
|Independent
|Ward 56
|Shyam Sunder Malhotra
|Congress
|Ward 57
|Manju Aggarwal
|BJP
|Ward 58
|Rajesh Jain
|Congress
|Ward 59
|Prabhjot Kaur Bhola
|BJP
|Ward 60
|Anil Parti
|Congress
|Ward 61
|Shelly Malhotra
|Independent
|Ward 62
|Om Prakash Ratra
|BJP
|Ward 63
|Luxmi Devi
|Congress
|Ward 64
|Rakesh Parashar
|Congress
|Ward 65
|Poonam Malhotra
|Congress
|Ward 66
|Narinder Sharma Kala
|Congress
|Ward 67
|Mamta Ashu
|Congress
|Ward 68
|Baljinder Singh
|Congress
|Ward 69
|Kulwinder Kaur
|Congress
|Ward 70
|Dilraj Singh
|Congress
|Ward 71
|Rupinder Kaur Sandhu
|Congress
|Ward 72
|Hari Singh Brar
|Congress
|Ward 73
|Seema Kapoor
|Congress
|Ward 74
|Pankaj
|Congress
|Ward 75
|Varsha Rampal
|Congress
|Ward 76
|Gurpreet
|Congress
|Ward 77
|Maninder Kaur Ghumman
|BJP
|Ward 78
|Balkar Singh
|Congress
|Ward 79
|Anny Sikka
|BJP
|Ward 80
|Mahraj Singh
|Congress
|Ward 81
|Rashi Aggarwal
|Congress
|Ward 82
|Sunny Bhalla
|Congress
|Ward 83
|Indu Raju Thapar
|Congress
|Ward 84
|Surinder Atwal
|BJP
|Ward 85
|Sunita Rani
|BJP
|Ward 86
|Ashwani Kumar
|Congress
|Ward 87
|Kulwan Kaur
|Congress
|Ward 88
|Manpreet Grewal
|Congress
|Ward 89
|Prem Sharma
|BJP
|Ward 90
|Jai Prakash
|Congress
|Ward 91
|Gurpinder Kaur Sandhu
|Congress
|Ward 92
|Harvinder Pal Singh
|Congress
|Ward 93
|Loveleen Kaur
|Congress
|Ward 94
|Gurpreet Singh Gopi
|Congress
|Ward 95
|Gurdeep Deepa
|Congress
Congress, which is currently in power in the state, won the municipal elections of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in December last year.
The voting for Ludhiana civic polls took place on Saturday. Over 59 per cent people voter turnout was including 57.66 per cent female turnout and 59.70 per cent male turnout. The third gender turnout was recorded at 4.17 percent. A total of 494 candidates are in the fray.