Ludhiana: Fire breaks out near Shingar Cinema

A fire broke out in a building near Shingar Cinema in Punjab's Ludhiana city on Tuesday morning. More than 12 fire tenders were present at the spot. 

Last Updated: Oct 24, 2017, 11:25 AM IST
ANI photo

Ludhiana: A fire broke out in a private yarn factory building near Shingar Cinema in Punjab's Ludhiana city on Tuesday morning. More than 12 fire tenders were present at the spot. 

Police sources said that the fire was so intense that a portion of the building collapsed. 

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, fire-fighters are seen trying to douse the blaze with hose pipes as black smoke bellows out of the windows.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. 

 

