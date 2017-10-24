Ludhiana: Fire breaks out near Shingar Cinema

Ludhiana: A fire broke out in a private yarn factory building near Shingar Cinema in Punjab's Ludhiana city on Tuesday morning. More than 12 fire tenders were present at the spot.

Police sources said that the fire was so intense that a portion of the building collapsed.

#WATCH: Fire rages at a building near #Ludhiana's Shingar Cinema, more than 12 fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/m8CWgJ6Jnm — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2017

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, fire-fighters are seen trying to douse the blaze with hose pipes as black smoke bellows out of the windows.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.