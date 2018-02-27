Ludhiana municipal corporation election result 2018: Aam Aadmi Party-Lok Insaaf Party alliance winners' list

Ludhiana: As Congress swept the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation 2018 on Tuesday, the Lok Insaaf Party-AAP combine could barely manage to win eight wards. Early on during the counting, Congress took an early lead and won 61 wards. The BJP-SAD won 20 wards. Nine counting centres with 108 tables have been set up. A massive layer of security has been deployed around these centres.

Here's a detailed list of winning /leading candidates from AAP-LIP alliance

Ward 40: Arjun Cheema (LIP)

Ward 32 Sukhvir Singh (LIP)

Ward 36 Harvinder Singh (LIP)

Ward 37 Sarabjit Kaur (LIP)

Ward 38 Kuldip Singh (LIP)

Ward 40 Arjun Singh Cheema (LIP)

Ward 41 Charanjit Kaur (LIP)

Ward 50 Swarandeep Singh (LIP)

Ludhiana local body polls 2018 ward-wise winners from Congress, AAP, BJP, SAD, LIP