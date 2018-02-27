Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Polls 2018 Results Live Streaming: Catch the latest counting trends on Zee Punjabi

LUDHIANA: Who will be the king of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation in 2018? As counting for the largest municipal body in Punjab begins, all eyes are on Congress, Lok Insaaf Party-AAP alliance and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) alliance.

A clear trend of results is expected to be available by noon.

A total of nine counting centres with 108 tables have been set up. A massive layer of security has been deployed around these centres.

Congress, which is currently in power in the state, won the municipal elections of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in December last year.

The voting for Ludhiana civic polls took place on Saturday. Over 59 per cent people voter turnout was including 57.66 per cent female turnout and 59.70 per cent male turnout. The third gender turnout was recorded at 4.17 percent. A total of 494 candidates are in the fray.