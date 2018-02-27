हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Polls 2018 Results Live Streaming: Catch the latest counting trends on Zee Punjabi

Who will be the king of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation in 2018? As counting for the largest municipal body in Punjab begins, all eyes are on Congress, Lok Insaaf Party-AAP alliance and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) alliance.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 27, 2018, 09:35 AM IST
LUDHIANA: Who will be the king of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation in 2018? As counting for the largest municipal body in Punjab begins, all eyes are on Congress, Lok Insaaf Party-AAP alliance and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) alliance.

You can watch the Live streaming of the results of the 95 wards of the Ludhiana MC on Zee Punjabi. Click Here

Follow Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Election 2018 Result Live News Updates

A clear trend of results is expected to be available by noon.

A total of nine counting centres with 108 tables have been set up. A massive layer of security has been deployed around these centres. 

Congress, which is currently in power in the state, won the municipal elections of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in December last year.
The voting for Ludhiana civic polls took place on Saturday. Over 59 per cent people voter turnout was including 57.66 per cent female turnout and 59.70 per cent male turnout. The third gender turnout was recorded at 4.17 percent. A total of 494 candidates are in the fray.

