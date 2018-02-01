Alwar bypoll results 2018 LIVE: Congress' Karan Singh Yadav soars ahead with over 4 lakh votes

Alwar: Congress candidate Dr. Karan Singh Yadav is leading the Alwar Lok Sabha bypolls by more than 4 lakh votes. BJP candidate Dr Jaswant Singh Yadav emerged second with 309412 votes. The Congress has already won Mandalgarh seat and has established a huge margin in Ajmer seat oo.

LIVE UPDATES: Rajasthan bypolls in two Lok Sabha and one Assembly constituency

A total of 11 candidates are contesting from seat which fell vacant following the death of Alwar MP Chand Nath. The bypolls, held months ahead of state Assembly elections scheduled later this year, is expected to will witness a fierce battle between BJP and Congress candidates.

Alwar has a total of 18.27 lakh voters including 9.6 lakh men and 8.56 women. There were a total of 1979 polling stations – 320 urban and 1659 rural.

This year, the voter turnout was 61.86 voters, less than 2014 general elections which recorded a 65.50 per cent voting.

"The voting took place peacefully in the two Lok Sabha and one Assembly constituency from 8 am to 6 pm today," chief electoral officer Ashwini Bhagat said.

The Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan has already completed four years in office and these bypolls are being seen as an indicator of the public mood ahead of the state polls.

Here are the names of 11 contesting candidates:

Amit Kumar Gupta

Anand Kumar Sain

Chaman Lal

Daya Singh

Dr. Jaswant Singh Yadav (BJP)

Dr. Karan Singh Yadav (Congress) - LEADING

Ibrahim Khan

Jamaludeen

Jaswant Singh

Khemraj Gurjar

Ramnath Meghwal

