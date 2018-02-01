हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Alwar bypoll results 2018 LIVE: Congress' Karan Singh Yadav soars ahead with over 4 lakh votes

Congress candidate Dr. Karan Singh Yadav is leading the Alwar Lok Sabha bypolls by more than 4 lakh votes. BJP candidate Dr Jaswant Singh Yadav emerged second with 309412 votes. The Congress has already won Mandalgarh seat and has established a huge margin in Ajmer seat oo.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 01, 2018, 13:55 PM IST
Comments |
Alwar bypoll results 2018 LIVE: Congress&#039; Karan Singh Yadav soars ahead with over 4 lakh votes

Alwar: Congress candidate Dr. Karan Singh Yadav is leading the Alwar Lok Sabha bypolls by more than 4 lakh votes. BJP candidate Dr Jaswant Singh Yadav emerged second with 309412 votes. The Congress has already won Mandalgarh seat and has established a huge margin in Ajmer seat oo.

LIVE UPDATES: Rajasthan bypolls in two Lok Sabha and one Assembly constituency

A total of 11 candidates are contesting from seat which fell vacant following the death of Alwar MP Chand Nath.  The bypolls, held months ahead of state Assembly elections scheduled later this year, is expected to will witness a fierce battle between BJP and Congress candidates. 

Alwar has a total of 18.27 lakh voters including 9.6 lakh men and 8.56 women. There were a total of 1979 polling stations – 320 urban and 1659 rural. 

This year, the voter turnout was 61.86 voters, less than  2014 general elections which recorded a 65.50 per cent voting.

"The voting took place peacefully in the two Lok Sabha and one Assembly constituency from 8 am to 6 pm today," chief electoral officer Ashwini Bhagat said.

The Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan has already completed four years in office and these bypolls are being seen as an indicator of the public mood ahead of the state polls.

Here are the names of 11 contesting candidates:

Amit Kumar Gupta
Anand Kumar Sain
Chaman Lal  
Daya Singh  
Dr. Jaswant Singh Yadav (BJP)
Dr. Karan Singh Yadav (Congress) - LEADING
Ibrahim Khan  
Jamaludeen  
Jaswant Singh  
Khemraj Gurjar  
Ramnath Meghwal  
 

Tags:
Alwar bypollsAlwar by poll ResultAlwar bypolls 2018Alwar Election ResultAlwar Lok Sabha by-electionAlwar
Next
Story

Ajmer bypoll results 2018 LIVE: Congress candidate Karan Singh Yadav leading

Trending