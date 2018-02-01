Rajasthan bypolls: CM Vasundhara Raje concedes defeat, says will continue to work for people's welfare

Japiur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday took responsibility for Bharatiya Janata Party's poor showing in the bypolls and said that she accepted the verdict of the people with humility.

The Congress wrested Mandalgarh Assembly seat in Rajasthan from the BJP and also won both the Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats.

"We have worked tirelessly over the years, with the people of Rajasthan as our centre of attention and shall work harder, with renewed fervour and dedication, taking our beautiful State to new heights," she said.

Raje further said, "Our efforts shall continue and we will keep the welfare of the people of Rajasthan at the forefront, as democracy is ultimately for and of the people. I congratulate the winning candidates and welcome them to this celebration of democracy."

जनता की सेवा का जो प्रण हमने 4 साल पहले लिया था, उसे पूरा करने में हमने कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी। आज तीनो निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में जो फ़ैसला जनता ने दिया है वह सिर आँखों पर। #JaiJaiRajasthan — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) February 1, 2018

We have worked tirelessly over the years, with the people of #Rajasthan as our centre of attention and shall work harder, with renewed fervour and dedication, taking our beautiful State to new heights. #JaiJaiRajasthan pic.twitter.com/ZcPGzNmymS — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) February 1, 2018

Our efforts shall continue and we will keep the welfare of the people of #Rajasthan at the forefront, as Democracy is ultimately for and of the people. I congratulate the winning candidates and welcome them to this celebration of Democracy.#JaiJaiRajasthan — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) February 1, 2018

On the other hand, Rajasthan BJP chief Ashok Parnami said, "We respect the people`s mandate and we will analyse the reasons for our defeat. I am taking responsibility for the defeat."

The Congress had drawn a blank in Rajasthan in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Hailing Congress' good showing in Rajasthan, party president Rahul Gandhi tweeted:

Well done Rajasthan Congress! Proud of each and every one of you. This is a rejection of the BJP by the people of Rajasthan.#RajasthanByPolls — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 1, 2018

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former union minister Sachin Pilot demanded Raje`s resignation on moral grounds.

"It is a victory for people, party workers and all leaders," Pilot told the media. He said the BJP, after failing to woo the voters on the strength of religion, tried to polarise voters on caste lines but failed to fool the young voters.

"Young people in this country have realised that the politics of polarisation doesn`t work. The high-handedness and arrogance (of the BJP) have been rejected," Pilot said.

And, Congress leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said the results were a precursor to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "This by-election is a vote against BJP`s divisive politics," he said.

He took a dig at the BJP government in the state, saying apart from changing the names of Congress-era schemes, the CM had done nothing concrete for the people in the past four years she has ruled the country`s largest state.

"Unemployment is hurting the youth. Today`s trends can be seen as a precursor to not just state Assembly polls later this year but also to the next Lok Sabha polls," Gehlot said.

The voting for the Rajasthan bypolls had taken place on January 29, 2018. Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha constituencies had seen a turnout of 65.2 and 61.86 percent while the Mandalgarh Assembly seat had registered a 78.78 percent voting.

Rajasthan minister Jaswant Singh Yadav was the BJP candidate from Alwar while former union minister Sanwar Lal Jat's son Ramswaroop Lamba was the saffron party's nominee from Ajmer. The ruling BJP had fielded Shakti Singh Hada as its candidate from the Mandalgarh Assembly constituency.

Congress' Vivek Dhakad was party's candidate form the Mandalgarh Assembly seat. Former MLA Raghu Sharma (Ajmer) and Karan Singh Yadav (Alwar) were the other two candidates of the Rahul Gandhi-led party in these bypolls.

Bypolls were necessitated in these three seats due to the deaths of the sitting lawmakers. Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat, Alwar MP Chand Nath and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari (all of BJP) passed away in 2017.

