Rajasthan's state BJP president Ashok Parnami resigns, made national working committee member

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP chief Ashok Parnami today resigned from his post after he was made member of the party's national working committee. The development comes ahead of Assembly polls in Rajasthan later this year.

Confirming that he has submitted his resignation, Parnami said, "I have worked for strengthening the party as its worker. I will continue to work on the responsibilities given to me as a disciplined party worker". Asked if his resignation was a fallout of the BJP's defeat in the recent bypolls, Parnami said that any defeat or victory is a collective responsibility and individuals are not responsible.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh today appointed Parnami as a member of the national working committee. Parnami was appointed as Rajasthan BJP chief in February 2014 and is also a BJP legislator from Jaipur's Adarsh Nagar constituency.