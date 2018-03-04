2.0 teaser leaked: Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya condemns piracy

Mumbai: The teaser of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson starrer 2.0 was leaked on social media Sunday morning. The video went viral soon after it surfaced online. But ardent fans of the megastar and those who don’t approve of piracy asked internet users to not share the video.

Soundary, the younger daughter of the legendary actor is miffed with the “heartless act” that ignores “hard work, efforts and sentiments of the makers for few seconds of excitement”.

Her tweet reflected her anger and utter disappointment.

She tweeted:

“Leaking content online before the official release should not be TOLERATED or ENCOURAGED ! This is a heartless act ignoring hard work, efforts and sentiments of the makers for few seconds of excitement !!! #BeAshamed #StopPiracy #StopMisusingDigitalMedium (sic).”

The video clip that went viral is believed to be a rough cut. It may not have been the actual teaser but it did grab eyeballs in the virtual world.

2.0 will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his first film with the one and only Rajinikanth. The film also stars Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot) which had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on board as the leading lady.

The makers of the film have left no stone unturned to promote it. Large scale promotional events have been held across the globe. The team launched the audio of the film at a grand event in Dubai last year. They even lifted a 100-foot-tall hot air balloon with images of the characters of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the film. Images of the hot air balloon flying over the iconic Hollywood signage in Los Angeles were released.

The film has been bankrolled Lyca Productions and the estimated budget crosses over Rs 400 crores! It is one of the most expensive films India has ever made.

Academy award winning music maestro AR Rahman has composed music for the film while Nirav Shah has taken charge of the cinematography.