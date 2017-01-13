Karan Johar reveals sad truth about his friendship with Kajol!

New Delhi: Once upon a time, filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Kajol were said to be Bollywood BFFs. But, as they say, friendships don’t last forever in the showbiz world, sadly, their relationship ended on a sour note.In fact, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that their relationship doesn’t exist now.

According to an ANI report, in the recently released book 'An Unsuitable Boy', KJo has stated that the 'Dilwale' diva can never be back in his life.

"I wouldn't like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she's killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years," the 44-year-old star was quoted as saying.

For the record, things started to get ugly when her husband Ajay Devgn alleged that the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director bribed Kamaal R Khan against his film 'Shivaay'. Kajol then retweeted Ajay's message and wrote 'shocked'.

Karan further said, "That tweet validated the insanity, that she could believe I would bribe someone. I felt that's it. It's over. And she can never come back to my life. I don't think she wants to either. I never want to have anything to do with them as a unit. She was the one who mattered to me but now it's over."

Now, this sounds pretty intense.

We hope things get sorted out between the duo. Kajol featured in Karan's all hit films: 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'My Name Is Khan' and 'Student of the Year'.