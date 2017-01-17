Karan Johar wishes to embrace parenthood, says he has nurturing quality!

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday revealed an unseen side of his personality. The 44-year-old star, who is not married yet, recently revealed that he wishes to embrace parenthood.

The 'Student Of The Year' director made this statement at the launch event of his biography 'An Unsuitable Boy'. KJo also stated that he realised the same when he launched Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in the showbiz arena.

"I feel I have that nurturing quality in me and I saw that most when I launched Alia, Varun and Sid. I can't let them go off even now. It has been nearly five years but I see myself staring at what they're doing, what they're saying. Even for all those at 'Dharma'. The emotion comes from a very strong paternal space," he was quoted as saying.

Karan further said, "I would like to be a parent. I don't know in what capacity, I don't know how it's going to happen. I don't have answers to those questions. But I do feel the need because I feel I have love to offer."

His book was launched by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. It talks about various phases of Karan's life including his first meeting with the 51-year-old actor to his passion for Hindi films and his unrequited love of life; all has been encapsulated in 216 pages.

