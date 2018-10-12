Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to tie the knot in Jodhpur?

New Delhi: The buzz has it that this November will witness not one but two of the most-waited Bollywood weddings. If reports are anything to go by, not just Ranveer-Deepika even Priyanka-Nick are planning to tie the knot in November and they have even finalised a venue.

“Nick and Priyanka were recently in India and had even gone to Jodhpur. That was when they decided the gorgeous Umedh Bhawan to be their dream wedding venue. They will have a limited guest list of 200 people with only their close friends and family in attendance. Since a lot of their Hollywood friends are settled in New York, PC is quite excited to have her bridal shower there followed by a grand wedding in Jodhpur," a source told Film Fare.

A few days ago, both Priyanka and Nick were holidaying in Jodhpur. Apparently, they were in Jodhpur to do a recce of their wedding venue. The duo got engaged in India in September. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might also tie the knot in November this year. Rumour mills are rife that DeepVeer will get married around November 20 in Lake Como, Italy. While nothing has been confirmed as of now, buzz is that Ranveer and Deepika will get married soon. The two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship and their wedding rumours. However, the two don't really shy away from expressing their fondness for each other on social media.