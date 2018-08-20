Priyanka Chopra over the moon as Nick Jonas sings 'Lovebug' at an orphanage-Watch

New Delhi: Soon after making their relationship official Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went to an orphanage in Mumbai to celebrate their happiness with the people residing there. Nick shared a video of Priyanka dancing to the tunes of her popular number 'Tune Maari Entriyan' and now PeeCee has shared a video of Nick singing 'Lovebug'.

Sharing the video on her social handles, Priyanka wrote, "12 years of knowing these girls and they get all love struck by the #lovebug... thank you @nickjonas and our families. Thank you to the sisters and all the girls at St. Catherine’s orphanage for opening your hearts to us again. I’ll see you next time."

12 years of knowing these girls and they get all love struck by the #lovebug... thank you @nickjonas and our families. Thank you to the sisters and all the girls at St. Catherine’s orphanage for opening your hearts to us again. I’ll see you next time pic.twitter.com/sgOnRxhwkP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 20, 2018

Priyanka and Nick hosted an engagement bash on August 18 at the actress's residence. Some of her close friends from the industry came and blessed the couple for their new innings in life, others thronged the social media and congratulated them.

The rumour is rife that Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot next month. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. The duo has remained tight-lipped about the whole affair.

Meanwhile, Nick and family have headed back to the US after the engagement ceremony.