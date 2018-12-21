Shahid Kapoor attends ex-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra's wedding reception

New Delhi: All is finally well between the ex-couple of Bollywood Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra as the latter made a stylish entry along with his wife Mira Rajput at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception which took place in Mumbai's Taj Lands End on December 20, 2018.

Shahid's entry was totally unexpected owing to his past equation with PeeCee. The two were rumored to be dating for a very long time but they never admitted being in a relationship. Reports also claimed that the two stars don't see each other eye to eye post their u but Shahid proved everything wrong by attending Priyanka's big day.

Sasha and PeeCee reportedly fell in love on the set of their super successful film Kaminey. The duo even appeared on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan where they dropped ample hints about their relationship but never confirmed it.

Salman Khan, who was reportedly miffed with Priyanka for walking out of Bharat at the last moment, too surprised the onlookers by attending her wedding reception.

In the meantime, other B-Town biggies who are at the reception are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif. Shabana Azmi, Ranvir Shorey, Vivaan Shah, Abbas-Mustan, veteran actor Madhu, Kabir Bedi, newlyweds Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, director-producer Indra Kumar, AR Rahman, director Tanuja Chandra also made it to the event.