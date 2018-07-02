हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor flaunts 'Russian' accent in a video shared by Mira Rajput-Watch

On the work front, Shahid has teamed up with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh for a film titled Batti Gul Meter Chalu

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never fail to give us couple goals. Both Shahid and Mira are very active social media users and keep their fans updated about all the important events of their life. 

Recently,  Mira took to her Instagram stories to share a video in which our favourite Shahid can be seen trying to imitate Russian language but his wife clearly disapproves of his imitation.

 

 

Isn't it adorable? Shahid sure knows how to keep his wifey entertained!

Bollywood's chocolate boy Shahid and Delhi girl Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015. The couple was blessed with daughter Misha  on August 26, 2016. Recently, the couple took to social media to announce the arrival of their second child.

For the unversed, Mira, 23, was chosen by Shahid’s parents and the couple had an arranged marriage. The two solemnised their marriage in presence of members of Radha Soami Satsang Beas group at a Gurudwara in an intimate ceremony in the outskirts of the NCR.

On the work front, Shahid has teamed up with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh for a film titled Batti Gul Meter Chalu and has wrapped up the shoot for the same. His previous release was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. The movie marked Shahid’s first collaboration with Bhansali.

