हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Taken with all my heart and soul: Priyanka Chopra after her roka with Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick had a traditional roka ceremony at her bungalow in Mumbai

Taken with all my heart and soul: Priyanka Chopra after her roka with Nick Jonas

New Delhi: Its time for all Priyanka Chopra fans to rejoice as the actress has finally confirmed her relationship with American singer Nick Jonas. Priyanka who has always been a private person had once said that she will talk about her personal life only when she feels that the time is right for her and now the moment has finally arrived when PeeCee herself took to her Instagram to finally make her relationship official with Nick.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Taken.. With all my heart and soul.."

 

Taken.. With all my heart and soul..

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Nick too posted the same picture and wrote the sweetest things, "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."

 

Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Priyanka and Nick had a traditional roka ceremony at her bungalow in Mumbai. Both were seen in traditional Indian outfits, Priyanka wore a yellow outfit while Nick donned an off-white kurta pyjama. The ceremony was attended by their family members including Parineeti Chopra. Later, her close friend Arpita Khan and writer Mushtaq Sheikh were also spotted at her residence.

Priyanka and Nick met at the Met Gala in 2016 but their relationship rumours began in May this year. The duo started to make headlines after they got snapped in each other's company on several occasions. 

In June, they arrived together in India on a short holiday where Nick was introduced to Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and her family members. They then left for a brief vacation for Goa. During his stint in India, Nick also attended the pre-engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Priyanka and Nick have been travelling across the world to be with each other. After her return from Goa, Priyanka left for Brazil and later to Singapore, where Nick was scheduled to perform at the VillaMax festival. She was also seen cheering for him at one of his concerts.

 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasPriyanka Nick relationshiproka ceremony

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close