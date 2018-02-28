Antibiotic use in poultry sector rampant: CSE

NEW DELHI: A green body has slammed an advertisement highlighting that no antibiotics are used in chicken as an "eye wash" and alleged that the use of antibiotics in poultry sector is "rampant".

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) yesterday slammed the All India Poultry Development and Services Private Limited for its advertisement and said it was "complete misrepresentation".

The advertisement refers to the results of a 2014 study conducted by the CSE on chicken, it said while strongly rejecting the way the study results have been twisted to suggest that there is no misuse of antibiotics in the poultry sector and that the chicken produced is safe.

"This is a complete misrepresentation of the facts and the antibiotic misuse practices adopted by the Indian poultry industry.

Antibiotic use in poultry sector is rampant.

"They are even using life-saving drugs like colistin to fatten the chicken.

There seems to be no genuine attempt by the industry to reduce antibiotic misuse and this advertisement is an eyewash, the Deputy Director General, CSE, Chandra Bhushan, said.

The advertisement which said that chicken should be eaten as it has a lot of benefits also went on to say that the Indian poultry industry has already adopted usage of prebiotics, probiotics, phytogenic additives, acidifiers and immuno stimulants as an alternative to antibiotics.

The deputy director general of CSE further said that the industry has ignored the results of its latest 2017 study, which show how poultry farms are breeding grounds of superbugs.

"They are misguiding the nation and trying to dilute their contribution to the problem of antibiotic resistance. This will not help the industry in the long-term. They must act responsibly,? Bhushan said.

Referring to the issue of maximum residue limits (MRLs) in the advertisement, Amit Khurana, a senior programme manager, Food Safety and Toxins team, CSE said that it is a "myopic" view as residue level in food is only one part of the problem.

"Resistant bacteria can also get transferred to handlers and consumers. Unabsorbed antibiotics, as well as resistant bacteria in chicken droppings which enter into the environment, are a big concern. The problem starts with antibiotic misuse," he said.

Chandra Bhushan further added that India does not have any standards on residue levels in chicken meat.

"Comparing residue results with the MRL of the European Union is meaningless.

Our study was aimed at establishing the fact that banned, critical and highly prescribed antibiotics are being misused by the poultry industry we did not make any comparisons with MRL as India does not have an MRL of its own," Bhushan said.

CSE researchers believe that even after so many years of the issue being highlighted, the government response to address the antibiotic resistance crisis has been inadequate so far.

"There is no legal ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters in poultry. The 2014 advisory from the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries have no legal binding.

"The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India is yet to come up with final standards of antibiotic residues in chicken.

We have a National Action Plan on AMR now, but unfortunately, there are no funds allocated for it.

The plan would have no real functionality without money put behind it," Bhushan added.