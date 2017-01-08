close
Beijing still engulfed in heavy smog – Reasons why authorities are unable to tackle with the rising level

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 08:24
New Delhi: Beijing, of late, has been engulfed in heavy smoke. As many as 24 cities are under a pollution "red alert," the highest warning level in China's four-tiered system. Beijing has been on "orange alert" - the second-highest alert level - since Friday. Despite taking strict actions, local authorities are unable to tackle rising level of pollution:

1) China's environmental ministry has reported that unspecified number of companies had violated measures meant to reduce smog during a period of particularly noxious pollution in the country.

2) China's reliance on coal for energy and factory production, as well as a surplus of older, less efficient cars on its roads has made the matters worse.

3) Inadequate controls on industry and lax enforcement of standards have worsened the pollution problem.

First Published: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 07:15

