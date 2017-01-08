Beijing still engulfed in heavy smog – Reasons why authorities are unable to tackle with the rising level
New Delhi: Beijing, of late, has been engulfed in heavy smoke. As many as 24 cities are under a pollution "red alert," the highest warning level in China's four-tiered system. Beijing has been on "orange alert" - the second-highest alert level - since Friday. Despite taking strict actions, local authorities are unable to tackle rising level of pollution:
1) China's environmental ministry has reported that unspecified number of companies had violated measures meant to reduce smog during a period of particularly noxious pollution in the country.
2) China's reliance on coal for energy and factory production, as well as a surplus of older, less efficient cars on its roads has made the matters worse.
3) Inadequate controls on industry and lax enforcement of standards have worsened the pollution problem.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Virender Sehwag finally speaks up on MS Dhoni stepping down as captain – Here's what he said
- MS Dhoni steps down as captain: Here's how Pakistani cricketers reacted
- Heart disease: Five simple ways to prevent it!
- India vs England squad: Super-excited Yuvraj Singh commits a Gaffe on twitter
- ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli still second in batsmen charts; Ashwin-Jadeja top bowlers' standings