Failed doomsday predictions didn't deter conspirators – This is their latest prophecy

New Delhi: Conspiracy theorists are forever at work trying to predict the end of the world. While some people love reading about them and some don't, you can't deny that it makes for an interesting dinner-table subject.

In September, doomsday theorist Dave Meade, who claims to have studied astronomy and deciphered the Book of Revelations, predicted that an ominous sign would appear on September 23 and foretell the world's end.

"It's a very biblically significant, numerologically significant number," David Meade told The Washington Post then. A series of catastrophic events would follow the omen, he claimed, culminating in the appearance of a mysterious planet called Nibiru and the end of "the world as we know it."

The 'prediction' became a major talking point and sold a lot of tabloids and YouTube ads. When the 'catastrophe' didn't occur, Meade changed his prediction, announcing that the world would begin to end on October 15, with seven years of natural disasters.

Unfortunately for him, that date also turned out to be quite uneventful. But did that deter conspiracy theorists? Doesn't seem like it, since after two misfired predictions about the Nibiru theory, conspirators are back with another date, this time November 19.

As per the Washington Post, Meade isn't even mentioned in the latest batch of tabloid stories, which quote yet another doomsday theorist to warn that the end of all things not on September 23 or October 15 – but now November 19, when Nibiru is supposed to set off cataclysmic earthquakes.

"November 19 will see earthquake Armageddon across huge swaths of the planet," the Daily Express wrote in representative tones. The paper cited as evidence unnamed "astronomers and seismologists" – and an illegible picture of the Earth, covered like pincushion in quake markers.

Nibiru is apparently a "mini solar system" – consisting of a sun, planets and some moons – that is lurking on the edge of the solar system and orbiting our own sun every 3,600 years.

According to a report in the Mirror, rumours originated on the website Planetxnews.com – a conspiracy website that Meade sometimes writes for – which followed the growing number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occurring over the last few months.

They claim the disasters were caused by the huge gravitational strength of the Nibiru system and that the disasters increased as its path brings it into closer proximity with Earth.

However, this came from a different writer called Terral Croft who says seismic activity has been increasing around the world as the massive "Black Star" (Nibiru has many names) wheels around the edge of the solar system, upsetting the planets within.

Meade predicted Nibiru would approach Earth, maybe even collide with it. But this latest version of the theory claims Earth will simply line up with the sun and "black star" on November 19, somehow triggering a "backside-alignment quake event."

While Croft's article doesn't say much, tabloids have filled in the blanks, claiming volcanoes will erupt and tectonic plates would smoosh into each other.

But like every other doomsday theory based around Nibiru, this may also fall flat. Because scientifically, Nibiru doesn't even exist – a fact which is supported by NASA.