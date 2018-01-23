Globalisation, terrorism and climate change: Top 10 quotes from PM Modi's speech at WEF in Davos

Davos: Pitching for India as a global destination for investment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned the world against growing protectionism.

Addressing the World Economic Forum, he also spoke about climate change, terrorism and 'self-centrism' as the biggest challenges facing the world.

Following are his top quotes:

- I am happy to be in Davos to address the World Economic Forum. This summit seems to find solutions to the various problems the world faces. I thank the people and government of Switzerland for the warm welcome here.

- Last time an Indian PM came to Davos was in 1997 when Deve Gowda ji had come. That time our GDP was little more than 400 billion dollars, now its more than six times.

- This year the topic here is - Creating a shared future in a fractured world. New powers are changing the balance between economic and political strength. This is indicating a change in future of the world.

- The world is facing challenges in maintaining peace, stability and security. India has always believed in values of integration and unity - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - which means the entire world is one family. It is relevant to bridge distances.

- Climate change is a huge threat right now, Snow in the Arctic is melting, many islands are sinking or are about to ink. Mahatma Gandhi's principle of trusteeship to use things according to one's need is important. He was against the use of anything for one's greed.

- We're today exploiting nature for our greed. We need to ask ourselves if this is our progress or regression.

- Terrorism is dangerous. Worse is when people say there is a difference between 'good' and 'bad' terror. It is painful to see some youngsters getting radicalised. Many societies and countries are becoming self-centred.

- It seems that globalisation, as opposed to its definition, is shrinking. Such misplaced preferences can't be considered any lesser threat than terrorism or climate change. We must admit shine of globalisation is fading.

- We in India are proud of our democracy and diversity. For a society with diverse religions, cultures, languages, attires and cuisines, democracy is not just a political system but a way of living.

- Change in India's ranking is an indicator that the people in India have warmly welcomed the change in policies as the road to a better future for them.

- In 2014 after 30 years, Indian voters provided a complete majority to any political party to form govt at the centre. We took the resolution for the development of everyone and not just a specific group. Our motto is 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'.

- In India democracy, demography and dynamism are giving shape to development and destiny.

- Today investing in India, travel to India, work in India, manufacture in India, production and exports from India to the rest of the world is easier than before as we have decided to eliminate the `licence-permit raj` and finish the red tape."

- These reforms have given the youth an impetus to work for making India a $5 trillion economy by 2025.