Jai Ram Thakur: 5 lesser known things about the new Himachal Pradesh CM

SHIMLA: Bharatiya Janata Party's or BJP's Jai Ram Thakur is all set to be the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. A five-time legislator, Thakur emerged as a key contestant in the race for CM after the party won the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections od December 18. He was previously the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister in the Dhumal government. He also held the post of Himachal Pradesh BJP president between 2007 and 2009.

Here are five unknown facts about Jai Ram Thakur:

1. Thakur was born into an agricultural family in Mandi district in 1965. His family struggled throughout his childhood.

2. As his family struggled to make ends, Thakur was always encouraged to study. An academically bright student, he pursued MA from Panjab University in Chandigarh.

3. Thakur's wife Sadhna is a doctor and former ABVP member. He has two daughters.

4. The 52-year-old is reportedly close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

5. In 2013, Thakur had the Lok Sabha by-election from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh against Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh. He lost the polls that year.