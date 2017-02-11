2017's first lunar eclipse amazes sky gazers, Indians catch a glimpse too
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 09:59
Representational image
New Delhi: The first eclipse of the year 2017 took place on early Saturday morning leaving all the sky gazers stunned.
The first 'penumbral lunar eclipse would began at 4:02:02 AM and continued till 8:25:05 AM on February 11 and was visible in India too.
The intensity of moon's brightness lessened and it became hazy during the eclipse.
A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon align almost in a straight line.
The Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon's surface, and partially covers the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra, Gupt said.
(With PTI inputs)
First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 09:57
